FAA grapples with COVID cleanups in air traffic centers

Jacksonville International Airport tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the center would be closed "into the evening which may cause extensive delays and/or cancellations." It advised passengers to check with their airlines regarding delayed flights.

It was the second time this year that the Federal Aviation Administration’s flight-control center in Hilliard has been closed for cleaning due to the coronavirus. Overall, the Hilliard facility has had 12 personnel testing positive since June, and the nearby Jacksonville International Airport tower also has had a dozen infections, according to data provided by the FAA.