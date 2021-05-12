FAA chief defends 737 Max, calls new fix 'straightforward'

“I have absolute confidence in the safety of this airplane,” Dickson said. “It is performing as well or better overall than any other airplane out there.”

Dickson said he based that assessment on daily discussions between the FAA and Boeing and regular checks with airlines.

Boeing says that since returning to service late last year, Max jets have made 30,000 flights for 21 different airlines without incident.

Last year, after accusations that the FAA was too cozy with Boeing, Congress enacted changes at the agency, including money to hire and retain technically skilled people, and increased protections for whistleblowers at aircraft-making companies.

Dickson said the FAA is putting the changes into effect and has hired more safety experts. The agency still relies on Boeing employees to perform many safety-related duties — Congress didn't change that — but it has taken back some work it was outsourcing, including some safety analysis.