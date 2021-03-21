FA Cup: Leicester ousts Man United; Chelsea reaches semis

But while Brendan Rodgers knows the value of steering Leicester back into the Champions League for the first time since Claudio Ranieri's side won the Premier League in 2016, the status of a trip to a first FA Cup semifinal since 1982 is notable.

After Kelechi Iheanacho's double eliminated United, Leicester has the easier route to the final after being drawn to play Southampton. The other semifinal will pit Man City against Chelsea, which beat Sheffield United 2-0 in Sunday's other quarterfinal.

The FA Cup semifinals next month take place a week before the League Cup final between City and Tottenham. That is Jose Mourinho's only way of delivering Tottenham's first trophy since 2008 after the north London club's elimination from the Europa League on Thursday.

Tottenham, which was playing Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, is struggling to break into the top four. But it received some assistance from neighbor Arsenal recovering from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with West Ham, which missed a chance to dislodge Chelsea from fourth after conceding Alexandre Lacazette’s equalizer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Arsenal at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Justin Tallis, Pool via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis