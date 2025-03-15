Lewis Hamilton 8th in qualifying in Ferrari debut as Norris takes pole for F1 race in Australia

Lewis Hamilton qualified eighth-fastest in his Ferrari debut as McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain reacts after taking pole during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

By STEWART BELL – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton qualified eighth-fastest in his Ferrari debut as McLaren's Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday at Albert Park.

"Not a bad way to start the year, thanks everyone,” Norris said on his team radio shortly after the qualifying session ended ahead of Sunday's opening race of the Formula 1 season.

Norris went into the third session of final qualifying on the back foot after his first lap was deleted for track limit infringements at turn four, where he had all four wheels off the track.

Norris' teammate and Melbourne-born Oscar Piastri was second, enabling McLaren to lock out the front row for the second straight race, following 2024's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Pretty happy. It’s obviously great to start the year on the font row — only one position back from what I would’ve liked,” Piastri said. “Just not quite enough in Q3 but I’m pretty happy with a solid start.”

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the defending world champion, claimed third, shrugging off pre-season pace concerns for the team about its RB21 car.

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain follows Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands down pit lane during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Tracey Nearmy/Pool Photo via AP)

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain prepares for qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Tracey Nearmy/Pool Photo via AP)

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia puts his helmet on during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Tracey Nearmy/Pool Photo via AP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car down pit lane during qualifying the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Tracey Nearmy/Pool Photo via AP)

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley)

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia reacts following his second place finish in qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia reacts following his second place finish in qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after his third place finish in qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain reacts after taking pole during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

