Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

F-5 fighter plane crash kills 3 in Iran's northwest

Nation & World
Updated 15 minutes ago
Iran’s state-run news agency reports that a fighter jet has crashed into a stadium in a city in northwest Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fighter jet crashed into a stadium in a city in northwest Iran, the country’s state-run news agency reported Monday. The crash killed two pilots and a civilian.

IRNA said the F-5 fighter crashed into a stadium in a residential area of Tabriz, a city of 1.6 million residents. Authorities are investigating the incident, the report said.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

In Other News
1
Analysis: A rough Sunday for Norman as rival tour rejected
2
Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game
3
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
4
MLB lockout talks resume in Florida as openers threatened
5
GLIMPSES: For Beijing airport workers, weariness at the end
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top