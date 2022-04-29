Exxon profits surge; $3.4 billion hit from Russian exit

Natural gas prices rose too, climbing from $3.50 per million British thermal units to about $5.60, inflating home heating bills and electricity prices.

Exxon’s production fell to 3.7 million barrels per day of oil-equivalent, down from 4% from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to weather-related unscheduled downtime, planned maintenance and divestments, the company said.

After dipping in trading before the opening bell, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp were essentially flat.

Also on Friday, Chevron reported a quarterly profit $6.26 billion, more than four times its earnings in the same period last year. On a per-share bases, profits from the San Ramon, California energy producer were a nickel short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Factset, though but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. And revenue surged 41% to $54.37 billion, exceeding industry analyst projections by a whopping $7 billion.