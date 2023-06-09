Extremists attack beachside hotel in Somalia's capital as al-Shabab claims responsibility

BreakingNews
By OMAR FARUK, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Witnesses and state media in Somalia say extremists have attacked a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, and security forces are responding at the site

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses and state media in Somalia say extremists have attacked a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, and security forces are responding at the site.

The Somali National News Agency reports that “many civilians” have been rescued as fighting continues Friday night. There is no immediate word on any deaths.

Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing.

Hassan Abdirahman told The Associated Press that he was in the restaurant at the time.

“I heard the sound of gunshots which came from the beach direction and followed by the huge sound of an explosion.” He said that he escaped and saw damaged vehicles along the street.

Lido Beach is one of Mogadishu's most popular areas and is busy on Friday nights as Somalis enjoy the weekend.

