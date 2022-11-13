journal-news logo
X

Explosion on Istanbul's pedestrian avenue; several hurt

Nation & World
Updated 13 minutes ago
Turkish media are reporting that an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has injured a number of people

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media on Sunday reported that an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has injured a number of people.

A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was not clear. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. (1330 GMT).

In Other News
1
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
2
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
3
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
4
Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet
5
Philipp Lahm says it was 'mistake' to award WCup to Qatar
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top