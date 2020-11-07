Explosion kills former Afghan TV presenter in capital

The talks were part of a negotiated agreement between the United States and the Taliban to allow U.S. and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 19 years of military engagement.

According to initial reports, Siawash was near his home when the bomb attached to his car exploded. An eyewitness, Mohammad Rafi, said Siawash's father and brother were the first to reach the vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Rafi said all three of those killed were inside the car.

Siawash was a former TV presenter who anchored political programs on TOLO TV.

Separately on Saturday, a suicide attack in the southern Zabul province killed two civilians, according to police spokesman Hikmatullah Kochai. Acting on intelligence reports, Kochai said police intercepted the vehicle which was detonated by the bombers within. More than one assailant was inside the vehicle, he said. Seven civilians were wounded in the attack.

In southern Kandahar, a flatbed carrying several farmers hit a roadside mine killing five and wounding at least two others, said Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman for the Kandahar provincial governor.