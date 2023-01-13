Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported

Lithuanian broadcaster LRT said the village of Valakeliai, with about 250 inhabitants, was being evacuated as a precaution.

According to the Baltic News Service, the pipeline carries natural gas from Klaipeda in Lithuania to Latvia. Klaipeda sits on the Baltic Sea and is the only major seaport in Lithuania.

Raimonds Cudars, the energy minister in neighboring Latvia, said the explosion in Lithuania so far has not caused problems with natural gas supplies in Latvia.

BNS said Cudars had been informed that the reason for the explosion was a technical accident.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and flames lit up the dark Lithuanian sky and were visible several kilometers (miles) away as the gas remaining in the pipe continued to burn Friday evening.