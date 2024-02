Explosion at Virginia home kills 1 firefighter and hospitalizes 9 firefighters and 2 civilians

The blast and fire occurred while firefighters were inside the building, James Williams, assistant chief of operations for Loudon County Fire and Rescue, said at a news conference.

“Soon after arrival, with firefighters inside, the house did explode,” Williams said.

One firefighter was killed, Williams said.

Nine firefighters and two civilians were taken to hospitals, with injuries ranging from limited to severe, Williams said.

Williams said the cause of the fire was under investigation. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company said its crews had responded to a report of a gas leak before the blast.

“We have all firefighters out of the building. The fire will continue to smolder,” Williams said.

Williams described damage to the home as “total devastation.”