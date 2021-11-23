journal-news logo
Explosion at munitions factory in Serbia kills at least 2

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
Serbia’s state RTS television has reported that a series of explosions ripped through an munitions factory on the outskirts of Belgrade, killing at least 2 workers and injuring at least 16

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s state RTS television reported Tuesday that a series of explosions ripped through an munitions factory on the outskirts of Belgrade, killing at least two workers and injuring at least 16.

The report said the first explosion took place around 2 p.m at the section producing rockets and could be heard in the capital city as well. It said rescuers were looking for potentially more victims.

RTS said 100 workers were at the factory area when the blasts occurred. The injured workers have been transferred to hospitals in Belgrade with severe burns while more people remain unaccounted for.

There has been no official statement from police.

Dozens of firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene, 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Belgrade. Police and firefighters have sealed off the area where a thick billowing smoke could be seen. Several cars at the plant’s parking lot were on fire.

The factory was the scene of another explosion in 2008 when three workers were injured.

