BreakingNews
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead

Exploding toilet at a Dunkin' store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims

A customer who claims he was injured by an exploding toilet at a Dunkin' store in central Florida has filed a negligence lawsuit against the coffee chain

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
X

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A customer has filed a negligence lawsuit against Dunkin', claiming he was injured by an exploding toilet at one of the coffee chain's locations in central Florida.

Paul Kerouac is seeking more than $100,000 in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court in Orlando, claiming he suffered “severe and long term injuries” following the explosion of a toilet in the men's room of a Dunkin' location in Winter Park, Florida, a year ago.

After the explosion left Kerouac covered in human feces, urine and debris, he walked out of the men’s room seeking help from workers and the store’s manager, according to the lawsuit. An employee told him that they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” since there had been previous incidents, the lawsuit says, without diving into further details about the explosion.

When contacted Thursday by email for more details on Kerouac’s injuries, his attorney, Scott Spradley, said he was tied up and couldn’t answer the questions until the following day. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The lawsuit says Kerouac suffered “bodily injury,” and he has required mental health care and counseling since the incident in January 2022.

In Other News
1
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing...
2
Houthis launch sea drone to attack ships hours after US, allies issue...
3
New Jersey police seek killer of a Muslim leader outside Newark mosque
4
Average long-term mortgage rates edge higher, snapping 9-week slide
5
Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top