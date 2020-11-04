EXPLAINER: Widespread Election Day unrest not materializing

Hundreds of people gathered in a generally festive mood Tuesday night on a street near the White House that was recently renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza by the city's mayor, who is Black. Police largely kept their distance despite a few skirmishes. Some arrests were reported.

In cities around the country, including in the District of Columbia, storefront businesses had boarded up their windows to guard against anticipated protests and related violence.

In Minneapolis, a few dozen people marched through the city's Uptown neighborhood, lighting fireworks and carrying a banner that said “America is Over.”

Small demonstrations were reported in Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon. Seattle police advised residents in a tweet about a pair of marches moving through separate neighborhoods.