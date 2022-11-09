EXPLAINER: What's known about delays in Nevada vote count

—Officials have said there are tens of thousands of ballots that remain to be counted in Las Vegas' Clark County.

—Democrats and Republicans are urging their supporters to be patient while officials continue to count votes.

—Nevada wasn't called in 2020's presidential election until the Saturday after Election Day — the same day Pennsylvania (and therefore the presidency) was called for Joe Biden.

WHAT WE STILL DON'T KNOW

—Beyond the glaring question — who won the Senate and governor's races? — it's unclear how many more votes from drop boxes remain to be counted.

—The outstanding vote totals in Reno's Washoe County also are not clear.

