EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan

Here's a look at the theories the team explored during their visit:

THE BATS

The mission to Wuhan did not change a major theory about where the virus came from. Scientists think bats are the most likely carriers, and that they passed it on to another animal, which passed it on to humans. While there are other possibilities — a bat could have infected a human directly, for instance — the path through a second animal remains the most likely scenario, according to the WHO team and its Chinese counterparts. The question is what animal and where.

___

THE MARKET

The Huanan Seafood Market, which had a cluster of cases at the start of the outbreak, has long been suggested as a possible place humans first became infected. The market dealt mainly in frozen seafood but also sold domesticated wildlife. That included rabbits, which are known to be susceptible to the virus, and bamboo rats and ferret badgers, which are suspected of being susceptible. At the WHO mission's closing news conference Tuesday, one team member said some of these animals have been traced to farms or traders in regions that are home to bats that carry the virus that is the closest known relative of the one that causes COVID-19.

That finding could put renewed focus on the market. Chinese health officials have downplayed the market's role, noting that only surfaces at the market tested positive for the virus, not any of the animal products. A Chinese official said Tuesday that it appears there were cases elsewhere in Wuhan around the same time as the market cluster, so it remains possible the transfer of the virus from animals to humans happened elsewhere.

___

THE LAB

The conclusion of the Chinese and international experts was that it is extremely unlikely the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a lab with an extensive collection of virus samples. Former U.S. President Donald Trump and officials in his administration were among those who floated that possibility — prompting angry denials from China. And most experts have long been skeptical of it.

In making its determination, the team said that such leaks are extremely rare and there's no evidence the virus existed in that lab or any lab anywhere in the world when the pandemic began. It also reviewed safety protocols at the institute, leading the team to conclude “it was very unlikely that anything could escape from such a place,” WHO team leader Peter Ben Embarek said.

___

THE COLD CHAIN

The joint investigation left open the possibility that the virus could have been spread to humans through frozen food products, a bit of a surprise as foreign experts have generally played down the risk.

It's a theory that has been widely promoted by Chinese officials, who have detected the virus on imported frozen food packaging and seized on that to suggest the virus could have come to China from abroad.

WHO team member Marion Koopmans noted that it still wouldn't answer the question of where the virus came from originally. “Its not the cold chain by itself, that cannot be," she said at the airport. "The virus has to come from somewhere.”

___

THE DATA

The mission has been dogged by questions about how much freedom China would give the researchers to visit the places and talk to the people they wanted to. In the end, they appeared satisfied with the arrangements, at least in their public comments. Team member Thea Koelsen Fischer said she did not get to see raw data and had to rely on an analysis of the data that was presented to her. But she said that would be true in most countries. ___

Moritsugu reported from Beijing.

Workers wave off a team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their quarantine and left the quarantine hotel in a bus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The WHO team emerged from quarantine to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

The World Health Organization team is briefed outside of the Huanan Seafood Market on the third day of their field visit in Wuhan, China, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Scientists initially suspected the coronavirus came from wild animals sold in the market. The market has since been largely ruled out but for the visiting WHO team of international researchers it could still provide hints to how the virus spread so widely. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A worker wearing a mask, watches from inside a hospital across the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention after the World Health Organization team arrive to make a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Peter Daszak of the World Health Organization leaves in a car past a row of security personnel at the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention after a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A security person moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit in Wuhan in China's Hubei province on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The WHO team is investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has visited two disease control centers in the province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A member of a World Health Organization team is seen wearing protective gear during a field visit to the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center for another day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The WHO team is investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has visited two disease control centers in the province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Members of the World Health Organization team including Ken Maeda right, Peter Daszak, third from left and Vladmir Dedkov, fourth from left, leave after attending an exhibition about the fight against the coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited another Wuhan hospital that had treated early COVID-19 patients on their second full day of work on Saturday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Security personnel block the windows to prevent journalists from looking in as a World Health Organization team visit the Service Center for Party Members and Residents of Jiangxinyuan Community in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek, center, of the World Health Organization team say farewell to their Chinese counterpart Liang Wannian, left, after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of transmission of the virus during a joint press conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Thea Fischer of the World Health Organization team speaks to journalists outside after a WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference held at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan