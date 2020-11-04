EXPLAINER: The unprecedented early voting, and what it means

Some people wanted to avoid long lines and crowded polling stations to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Others liked the convenience of voting by mail or dropping their ballot in an official collection box. Many states also have changed regulations to facilitate voting by mail, or at early voting polling places. And some just were eager to cast ballots in the matchup between President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden.

Every state offers the opportunity to cast early ballots — some by mail, some by person, some both. When those votes are processed and tallied varies by state. Some are tallied before Election Day, on Election Day when the polls open or close or not until after Election Day.