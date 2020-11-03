EXPLAINER: On Election Day, patience a necessary virtue

No. “That's not the setup that we've ever had in this country,” Pace says. Multiple American presidential elections — not just the most famous one, George W. Bush vs. Al Gore in 2000 — have not produced immediate results, as unsatisfying as that can be for a society that now expects immediate delivery of everything from consumer goods to TV shows to news updates.

WHAT'S UNIQUE HERE?

The amount of votes cast in advance, paired with rules in some states that those votes can't be counted until Election Day, are part of what make 2020 different.

“What’s different this year is that there will be a significant chunk that won’t be counted immediately," Pace says. “In a close race, tabulating more of that mail-in vote that’s coming in still is going to be even more important. So that could be the simple reason why a count is slow.”

WORTH REPEATING

Says Pace on the results: “We always have to have patience, to wait until enough votes to come in to have clarity.”