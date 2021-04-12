EXPLAINER: Judge lets jury decide Floyd's remark about drugs

Nelson first played the short clip with the disputed quote, which came from another officer’s body camera video, during the testimony of Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who served as a prosecution use-of-force expert. The video shows a chaotic and noisy scene as Floyd, handcuffed and laying on his stomach, yelled and moaned in distress.

“Does it sound like he says, ‘I ate too many drugs?’” Nelson asked.

"I can't make that out," Stiger replied. Nelson let the subject drop with Stiger, but replayed the clip and posed the question again for the lead investigator from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Senior Special Agent James Reyerson.

The agent agreed with Nelson that that’s what Floyd appeared to say.

But prosecutor Matthew Frank wasn’t going to let that stand. He got Reyerson to say he had not closely listened to that passage before. After a break to regroup, Frank then replayed a longer clip from the same body cam video,

“Having heard it in context, you’re able to tell what Mr. Floyd is saying there?” Frank asked.

“I believe Mr. Floyd was saying, ‘I ain’t do no drugs,’” Reyerson replied.

Cahill said Monday that he would allow limited testimony from Stoughton on his view that Chauvin's use of force violated national standards. But he agreed with Nelson that it should be up jurors to decide what Floyd actually said, if they think it's important. He also said he was surprised that prosecutors didn’t object when Nelson brought up the clip last week.

“The video is what it is. The jury can listen to it. They can make up their own mind," Cahill said.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson questions witness Los Angeles police department Sgt. Jody Stiger, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

