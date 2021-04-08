EXPLAINER: Expert uses imagery to explain Floyd's death

Tobin also focused heavily on Floyd's facial expressions. He told the jury that he works in an intensive care unit where 40% of the patients die, so watching for changes in facial expressions is crucially important in his job. He pointed out how the bystander video showed a slight movement on Floyd's face before he went still, about five minutes after being pinned down.

“At the beginning, you can see he’s conscious, you can see slight flickering, and then it disappears,” Tobin said. He explained: “That’s the moment the life goes out of his body."

The doctor also showed how Floyd's leg kicked out around the same time. He said he recognized that as a form of seizure indicating that Floyd had just suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

To refute defense claims that illegal drugs and heart disease caused Floyd’s death, prosecutors played close-up body camera clips as Tobin showed how he counted out Floyd's breaths to determine that his respiration rate was normal before he lost consciousness. He told the jury that Floyd would have been been breathing much slower if he was suffering from a fentanyl overdose. Based in part on that evidence, he concluded that fentanyl didn’t kill Floyd.

Tobin also used photos and graphics to show the amount of pressure he said Chauvin applied as he kept his left knee on Floyd's neck for close to 9 1/2 minutes. As Chauvin lifted his left toes off the pavement, Tobin calculated that Chauvin was then putting 91.5 pounds (41.5 kilograms) of pressure “directly down on Mr. Floyd's neck.” That included half of Chauvin’s body weight plus half the weight of his police gear. Even with toes on the ground, he said, the force on Floyd's neck still amounted to 86.9 pounds (39.4 kg).

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

In this image from video, Dr. Martin Tobin testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

