EXPLAINER: Ex-Honduras leader long in US prosecutors' sights

WHAT ALLEGATIONS HAVE U.S. PROSECUTORS MADE ABOUT HERNÁNDEZ?

At the March 2021 sentencing of Tony Hernández, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Laroche called it “state-sponsored drug trafficking.”

The crux of prosecutors’ accusations is that Juan Orlando Hernández fueled his political rise from a congressman representing rural Lempira in western Honduras to president of the National Congress and then two consecutive presidential terms with the help of bribes and support he received from drug traffickers. In exchange, traffickers were allowed to operate unencumbered, received information that helped them avoid authorities and sometimes even had security forces put in their service.

Hernández became president of the congress in early 2010. By 2013, he was campaigning to be Honduras’ president and allegedly solicited $1.6 million from a drug trafficker to support his campaign and those of other politicians in the National Party, according to U.S. authorities.

Tony Hernández also received $1 million from Mexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán to support his brother’s presidential campaign. Tony Hernández had promised the Sinaloa Cartel leader that if his brother won the presidency, they could protect Guzmán’s drug shipments through Honduras.

Juan Orlando Hernández took office Jan. 27, 2014. U.S. authorities allege he continued receiving drug profits while in office in exchange for allowing drugs to move through Honduras.

Witnesses in the two-week Fuentes Ramírez trial shortly before Tony Hernández’s sentencing told of Hernández accepting bribes from Fuentes Ramírez and other drug traffickers from his time as a presidential candidate up through at least 2019.

It was during that trial that Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig said that an accountant had heard Juan Orlando Hernández say he wanted to “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.’”

Also during the Fuentes Ramírez trial, Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, former leader of the Cachiros cartel, testified that he had sent $250,000 to Juan Orlando Hernández in 2012 through his sister in exchange for protection of his smuggling business and to avoid extradition. An accountant testified that he twice witnessed Hernández receiving bribes from Fuentes Ramírez in 2013.

WHAT HAS HERNÁNDEZ SAID?

Each time the allegations have been made by U.S. prosecutors, Hernández has strenuously denied any illegal activity and dismissed his accusers as drug traffickers seeking revenge against him by making up stories. He has pointed to his government’s close cooperation with U.S. authorities working to intercept cocaine being shipped from South America through Honduras to the United States. He has reminded everyone that Honduras changed its constitution in 2012 — while Hernández was president of the congress — to allow the extradition of Hondurans facing drug trafficking charges and that many were extradited under his administration.

Now the next one sent to the U.S. could be Hernández himself.

HOW SOON COULD HERNÁNDEZ BE EXTRADITED?

If Hernández decides not to contest the U.S. extradition request things could move very quickly. If the judge decides Hernández should be extradited, but he fights it, it could take up to three months to run through the complete process and any appeals.

On Wednesday, the charges were read to Hernández and the judge denied his petition for house arrest and scheduled a hearing in which evidence to support the U.S. charges would be presented for March 16. Once the judge makes a decision on extradition there will be an opportunity to appeal, but experts say that generally things move quickly at that stage and the appeal would he heard and decided within a matter of days.

AP writer Marlon González in Tegucigalpa, Honduras contributed to this report.