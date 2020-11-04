EXPLAINER: A day later, what is the US waiting for?

WHAT BIDEN SAID

Biden also addressed his supporters in the middle of the night, pleading for their patience while the votes are counted. “It ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” Biden said.

LEGAL CHALLENGES

The Trump campaign says it has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.

HOW PEOPLE VOTED

AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of voters nationwide, found that 76% of U.S. voters said they knew all along which candidate they would support.

Biden amassed a sizable and diverse coalition of young, women, college-educated, urban and Black voters. Some 38% of his support came from voters of color. Trump, meanwhile, won overwhelming support from white and rural supporters to turn out voters in the places that powered his victory four years ago. In some competitive states, like Nevada and Florida, Trump ate away at Biden’s support among Latinos.