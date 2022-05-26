BreakingNews
Brent Spence Bridge: OH, KY submit joint application for nearly $2B in funding
How much the top-paid male, female CEOs made in 2021

This combination photo shows the highest paid female and male CEOs of 2021, from left, Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices and Peter Kern of Expedia Group. (AP Photo)

This combination photo shows the highest paid female and male CEOs of 2021, from left, Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices and Peter Kern of Expedia Group. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
Expedia's Peter Kern and Warner Bros

Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The AP’s compensation study covered 340 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.

Pay for chief executives rose to a median of $14.5 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation. Median means half the CEOs in the survey made more, and half made less.

Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock or option grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

___

Top Male CEOs:

1. Peter Kern

Expedia Group

$296.2 million

Change from last year: 6,592%

His pay vs typical company worker: 2,897 times, up from 53

Overall ranking: No. 1

___

2. David Zaslav

Warner Bros. Discovery

$246.6 million.

Change from last year: 554%

His pay vs typical company worker: 2,972 times, up from 565

Overall ranking: 2

___

3. William McDermott

ServiceNow

$165.8 million.

Change from last year: 560%

His pay vs typical company worker: 709 times, up from 120

Overall ranking: 3

___

4. Tim Cook

Apple

$98.7 million.

Change from last year: 569%

His pay vs typical company worker: 1,447 times, up from 256

Overall ranking: No. 4

___

5. Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase

$84.4 million.

Change from last year: 167%

His pay vs typical company worker: 917 times, up from 395

Overall ranking: No. 5

___

Top female CEOs:

1. Lisa T. Su

Advanced Micro Devices

$29.5 million.

Change from last year: 9%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 230 times, up from 228

Overall ranking: No. 22

___

2. Mary T. Barra

General Motors

$29.1 million.

Change from last year: 25%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 420 times, up from 201

Overall ranking: No. 23

___

3. Phebe N. Novakovic

General Dynamics

$23.6 million.

Change from last year: 24%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 254 times, up from 174

Overall ranking: No. 38

___

4. Adena Friedman

Nasdaq

$20 million.

Change from last year: 27%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 202 times, up from 126

Overall ranking: No. 80

___

5. Kathy J. Warden

Northrop Grumman

$19.5 million.

Change from last year: -1%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 166 times, down from 205

Overall ranking: No. 89

___

This photo provided by Expedia Group shows the company's CEO Peter Kern. At $296.2 million, Kern was the highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (Expedia Group via AP)

Credit: John Edwards

FILE - Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav is interviewed on the Fox Business Network, in New York on March 13, 2018. At $246.6 million, Zaslav, now CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was the second highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

This photo provided by ServiceNow shows the company's CEO Bill McDermott. At $165.8 million, McDermott was the third highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (ServiceNow via AP)

Credit: ServiceNow

FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the world premiere of Apple's "The Morning Show" in New York on Oct. 28, 2019. At $98.7 million, Cook was the fourth highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon attends the inauguration the new French headquarters of the bank in Paris on June 29, 2021. At $84.4 million, Dimon was the fifth highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)

Credit: Michel Euler

FILE - Lisa Su, president and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, attends the opening bell at Nasdaq in New York on May 1, 2019. At $29.5 million, Su was the highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

FILE - General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks during the opening of contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit on July 16, 2019. At $29.1 million, Barra was the second highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: Paul Sancya

This photo provided by General Dynamics shows the company's CEO Phebe Novakovic. At $23.6 million, Novakovic was the third highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (Stephen Voss/General Dynamics via AP)

Credit: Stephen Voss

FILE - Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman is photographed at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Jan. 30, 2018. At $20 million, Friedman was the fourth highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

FILE - Northrop Grumman President and Chief Operating Officer Kathy Warden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 19, 2018. At $19.5 million, Warden was the fifth highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

This combination photo shows the highest paid CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. Top row, from left, Bill McDermott of ServiceNow, Mary Barra of General Motors, Tim Cook of Apple, Adena Friedman of Nasdaq, and David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery. Bottom row, from left, Kathy Warden of Northrop Grumman, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices, Phebe Novakovic of General Dynamics, and Peter Kern of Expedia Group. The median pay package for the CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies rose 17.1% in 2021 as the economy rebounded and company profits and stock prices jumped. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

