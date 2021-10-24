Expansion Kraken fall in home debut 4-2 to Vancouver

Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for Seattle.

Opening night under the roof of the reconstructed billion-dollar arena was three years in the making, but even longer for sports fans in the Seattle region who have desperately waited for a winter sports team to return after the departure of the SuperSonics.

Fans were lined up outside Climate Pledge Arena hours before the puck drop and most were in their seats before the Kraken took the ice for warmups. Most were in Kraken jerseys, although a few Canucks fans made their way inside the building for the first matchup of a budding Pacific Northwest rivalry.

Those in Seattle blue had to wait for the final seconds of the first period to finally erupt.

After an extended stretch of possession in the Vancouver zone, the puck was cycled to Dunn. With the period about to end, Dunn flicked a wrist shot past Demko with 4.6 seconds left for the first goal in the new building.

But Demko was not interested in letting the night become one big party for Seattle. Demko was terrific in the second period, especially a sequence late in the period denying Calle Jarnkrok, and barely 60 seconds later stopping Mason Appleton on a breakaway, reaching behind to keep the shot from trickling over the goal line.

NOTES: Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke announced before the game that the No. 32 was being retired by the team in honor of becoming the 32nd franchise and the 32,000 season ticket deposits received in early 2018 that helped lead to the awarding of the franchise. ... Garland has eight points in his first six games for Vancouver after coming over as part of an offseason trade with Arizona.

