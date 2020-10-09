Exotic animal collector featured on 'Tiger King' is arrested

Stark lost his license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in June after officials said he left animals without adequate care, food or water, WHAS-TV reported.

Chief Deputy Scottie Maples, of the Clark County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana, said Stark moved two dozen animals from his sanctuary before authorities could take them. Stark is also accused of threatening and grabbing a public official during an inspection of his property.

Stark awaits extradition proceedings at Washington County jail in New York before he faces battery and contempt charges in Indiana.

Authorities say that Stark told them that the contempt charge was the result of him swearing at a judge during a hearing. He said that the intimidation and battery charge is for poking a local prosecutor in the chest during a search of his property.