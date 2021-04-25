Exit polls: Tight race in Albania's parliamentary vote

The hope is that post-communist Albania’s 10th parliamentary election will be free and fair. To date, voting always has been marred by irregularities.

Preliminary turnout Sunday was almost 48%, slightly higher than four years ago.

There were some glitches. The electronic identification machines did not operate in 167 out of 5,199 polling stations after no operators to work them were found in those remote areas, according to Celibashi.

There were some efforts to photograph ballots, which is not allowed by law, and a few physical arguments among opposing political supporters.

Prime Minister Edi Rama of the Socialists, who are seeking their third consecutive mandate, wants to boost Albanian efforts in tourism, energy, agriculture and digital projects.

Lulzim Basha of the Democrats accuses the government of corruption and links to organized crime, and has pledged lower taxes, higher salaries and more social support.

Confrontations between supporters culminated Wednesday in the central city of Elbasan, where a Socialist Party activist died. Police said the victim was shot, allegedly by a member of the Democratic Party, during an argument.

Though officially impartial, President Ilir Meta has turned into a strong government opponent, accusing Rama of concentrating legislative, administrative and judicial powers in his hands and running a “kleptocratic regime” that has bungled Albania's pandemic response and delayed the country’s EU integration.

Scores of foreign observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Western embassies monitored the vote.

U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim, who monitored the polling, urged candidates and political leaders “to accept the judgment of voters when the count is finalized." EU Ambassador Luigi Soreca also urged political leaders to respect ”the voice of the Albanian citizens.”

Albania has seen a significant fall in daily coronavirus cases in the past week despite political rallies being held around the country. More than 400,000 people have received a vaccine jab. An overnight curfew has been enforced with restrictions on gatherings and mandatory mask-wearing.

An Albanian man casts his vote during parliamentary elections in capital Tirana, Albania on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Albanian voters have started casting ballots in parliamentary elections on Sunday amid the virus pandemic and a bitter political rivalry between the country's two largest political parties. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

