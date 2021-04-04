Exit polls point to first place for Bulgarian leader's party

“I offer you peace, let us appoint the experts and until December we can overcome the pandemic and move forward. That is my offer to all of you. Let us choose the best people to do the job. United we are strong,” he said.

Borissov, 61, who has led the populist GERB party since its founding in 2006, has governed Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years.

“I have always taken into account what the people decide ... Let the elections be honest,” Borissov was quoted as saying after he cast his ballot without reporters present due to pandemic restrictions.

It could be days before the final official results are announced. If they confirm the exit polls, Borisov will be handed a mandate to form his fourth Cabinet.

It looks, however, that it will be an uphill task for him to find allies to form a stable governing coalition in a fragmented parliament where most groups have already rejected any cooperation with GERB.

Political analysts predicted weeks of talks to form a viable coalition and did not exclude the possibility of another election.

President Rumen Radev, a vocal critic of Borissov, urged Bulgarians to turn Sunday's election into the first step toward a return to laws and rules.

“I voted against the collapse of statehood, lawlessness and corruption and for a free, just and prosperous Bulgaria,” he said Sunday after voting.

Bulgaria, which joined NATO in 2004 and the European Union in 2007, has been repeatedly criticized for not tackling corruption and for deficiencies in the rule of law and media freedom.

Still, Borissov on Sunday trumpeted the country's ties with the West.

“The immense support we received from our counterparts in Europe shows the importance of a stable European government in Bulgaria,” he said.

Election official in protective clothes carries a ballot box and election material as the polls open for parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A man casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A health worker sprays disinfectant at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A person casts his vote as election officials run an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.(AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

Voters respecting social distance wait to cast their ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

People dressed in protective clothing representing COVID-19 mobile polling station go to address of sick people for their casting vote, Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

A man casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A COVID-19 positive person casts his vote at mobile polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Election officials are running an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

Kornelia Ninova, Bulgarian Socialists Party leader casts her vote in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

A woman with fogged glasses casts her vote using a machine in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

Policeman stands guard as election officials run an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.(AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

A woman casts her ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A man holds his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A woman casts her ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)