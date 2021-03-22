Existing US home sales fell in February, while prices rose

Homes typically remained on the market for only 20 days last month, NAR said.

“It's the reason why prices are rising,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Demand appears to be very strong.”

The housing market has mounted a strong comeback since last summer after declining sharply in the spring when the coronavirus outbreak hit. Sales surged last year to the highest level since 2006 at the height of the housing boom.

Economists expect sales to remain strong this year, given more millennials are looking to become homeowners and many Americans with the freedom to work remotely through the pandemic are increasingly moving to other states and buying homes.

Low mortgage rates remain a enticement for many would-be homebuyers, proving them with a measure of financial flexibility, though rates have been creeping higher lately.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan moved above the 3% mark earlier this month for the first time since July 2020. Last week, it inched up to 3.09%, though it’s still down from 3.65% a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Still, buyers’ biggest hurdle to homeownership will likely be the low inventory of homes on the market, which is already fueling heated competition among buyers this upcoming spring homebuying season.