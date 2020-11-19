Existing home sales up 4.3% in October, fifth monthly gain

Realtors and housing market experts have said the housing market is in a different and healthier place than it was the last time sales were at these levels. With interest rates at near-record lows, mortgage rates have dropped to historically low levels. Also the pandemic has caused many families to seek out different living arrangements to reflect that many people are likely to work remotely for the foreseeable future.

But the housing market is now heading into the winter months, and with resurgent cases of coronavirus nationwide, it is more likely that the housing market will take a pause in the coming months instead of rocketing even higher.