Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims

Hellwig said work to develop a genealogy profile for the two remains with enough viable DNA is expected to start in about a week and couple be completed within a few weeks, but efforts to identify the remains could take years.

Intermountain Forensics is also seeking people who believe they are descendants of massacre victims to provide genetic material to help scientists find potential matches.

Following the exhumations, another search will begin for 18 bodies with gunshot wounds whose burials in plain caskets were documented at the time, but without information where within the cemetery, according to forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield.

“We will be targeting in our excavations plain casketed individuals” who are male, based on the contemporary reports, Stubblefield said.

The search area is south and west of previous excavations conducted in 2020 and 2021, said state Archaeologist Kary Stubblefield, who is leading the project.

The remains will be reburied, at least temporarily, at Oaklawn, where the previous reburial was closed to the public, drawing protests from about two dozen people who said they are descendants of massacre victims and should have been allowed to attend.

None of the remains recovered thus far are identified or confirmed as victims of the massacre in which more than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds were looted and a thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed. Historians have estimated the death toll to be between 75 and 300.

Victims were never compensated, however a pending lawsuit seeks reparations for the three remaining known survivors of the violence.

The latest search is expected to end by Nov. 18.