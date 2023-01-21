journal-news logo
Exercise rider killing in Florida horse track accident

An exercise rider at a Florida horse track has died in a training accident

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died Saturday in a training accident, officials said.

Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details.

“The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to his family members and friends,” track officials said in a statement. A moment of silence was held for Quintero before Saturday's race card began.

Hillsborough County sheriff's spokesman Marco Villarreal said detectives are investigating the death, but it does not appear foul play was involved.

Track announcer Jason Beem told The Tampa Bay Times that Quintero was killed in an accident involving two horses. He told the newspaper that the horses were not hurt.

