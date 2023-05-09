Execution set for Florida man convicted of rapes and murders

Duane Owen's execution is set for June 15 at 6 p.m. It's the fourth execution scheduled in Florida this year after a break dating back to 2019. Donald Dillbeck was executed in February, and Louis Bernard Gaskin was executed in April. Darryl B. Barwick was executed earlier this month.

The execution would be only the sixth under DeSantis, a far slower pace than recent Florida governors — and ahead of his widely expected presidential campaign.