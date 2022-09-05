Excitement rises as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrives in Venice

Wilde, in a Variety cover story, is not directly quoted saying she fired him. She did offer: "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

In response, LaBeouf sent private emails, texts and video messages to Variety to prove his case that he actually quit due to lack of rehearsal time. The video message, in which she tries to convince LaBeouf to stay on as Jack, was subsequently leaked online.

LaBeouf, who is heading to court next year on abuse allegations from his ex, FKA twigs, happens to also be in Venice this year with the film "Padre Pio."

The leaked video also showed Wilde calling Pugh "Miss Flo," which some perceived as confirmation that the two did not get along. Wilde, for her part, has been nothing but effusive about her lead actor. In an interview with The Associated Press she spoke at length an about Pugh's extraordinary talent saying that what she did with the role was "singularly brilliant" and that the character of Alice is a "heroine for the ages."

Still, questions have arisen about why Pugh has not been posting much about the film on her Instagram. She didn’t hype the trailer, or say anything about getting into Venice. Only adding fuel to the fire, The Wrap then reported that Pugh would be limiting her press appearances around the film to Venice only. And on Sunday night, Variety broke the news that Pugh would not be participating in the press conference either because of her tight travel schedule and turnaround.

Pugh is in the middle of production on "Dune 2," a massive blockbuster (also a Warner Bros. joint) and is expected to go straight back after her Venice obligations. Chalamet, her "Dune 2" co-star, had a similarly brief stay in Venice for his film "Bones and All." It's likely to be the only appearance he'll make on behalf of that film, but no one wrote any headlines about Chalamet "limiting" his press engagements.

The hope is that the press conference will answer or clarify lingering questions, turn attention back to the film itself and maybe even drum up more excitement for its theatrical release on Sept. 23.

“This film is my love letter to the movies that push the boundaries of our imagination. It’s ambitious, but I think we made something really special,” Wilde wrote in her director's statement. “Imagine a life where you had everything you ever wanted, What would it take for you to give that up...Are you willing to dismantle the system that is designed to serve you?

Regardless, one thing is certain: Everyone is talking about “Don't Worry Darling.”

FILE - Olivia Wilde, director of the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling," discusses the film during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Olivia Wilde, from left, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine, right, in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling." (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)