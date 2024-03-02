Ex-Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore gets standing ovation at game after 2019 car wreck

During a halftime ceremony, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said the men's basketball offices at the school will be renamed the Howard Moore Family basketball offices.

“Howard Moore represents the best of what it means to be a Badger,” McIntosh said. “His love for this university runs so deep, and his impact on this program is immeasurable and deserves to be memorialized.”

After he was wheeled onto midcourt during the pregame ceremony, Moore was joined by former teammates Michael Finley, Chris Conger, Shawn Carlin and Tracy Webster. Moore was surrounded by Wisconsin’s current team for a photo in front of one of the baskets.

Moore was working as an assistant on Wisconsin coach Greg Gard's staff when his family was involved in a May 2019 car wreck in Washtenaw County, Michigan, that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.

Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck the car head-on carrying the Moore family. The woman was also killed.

Moore suffered severe burns from the wreck and later had a heart attack during his recovery. He was moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.

Moore's son, Jerell, was 13 when he was injured in the car wreck. He spoke to the Kohl Center crowd at halftime while joined by Moore's brother and parents.

“I'd just like to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you, all of you,” Jerell Moore said. “You have made this journey for me and my family so much easier and so much more powerful for us to move on and to keep going forward.”

Howard Moore played for Wisconsin from 1993-95 and was an assistant coach with the Badgers from 2006-10 and 2016-19. Moore also was Illinois-Chicago’s head coach from 2010-15.

Wisconsin warmed up Saturday with shirts "Do Moore. Be Moore 4 Moore" and included the No. 34 that Moore wore during his playing days.

