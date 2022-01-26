Ex-US senator Jeff Flake begins post as ambassador to Turkey

Flake replaces Ambassador David Satterfield, who was appointed the U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa.

Last year, Erdogan threatened to oust Satterfield and nine other Western ambassadors after they called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been in a Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges many view as unfounded. A diplomatic crisis was averted after the U.S. Embassy in Ankara declared compliance with a convention outlining diplomats’ duties to respect the laws of the host state and not to interfere in internal affairs. Other missions posted the same message.

Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of former President Donald Trump. He later wrote a book, “Conscience of a Conservative,” that was a critique of Trump.