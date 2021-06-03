Ex-UK education czar decries "half-hearted'' schools effort

“A half-hearted approach risks failing hundreds of thousands of pupils,” Collins wrote. “The support announced by government so far does not come close to meeting the scale of the challenge and is why I have no option but to resign.”

Central to Collins’ plan is a proposal to extend each school day an average of 30 minutes so children can get the extra academic help they need without sacrificing enrichment programs such as music and sports.

The government said it is still reviewing proposals to extend the school day and a decision will be made as part of the annual budget review. The spending announced this week includes 1 billion pounds to fund tutoring for disadvantaged students and 400 million pounds for teacher training.

“We’ve got to bring people with us on this policy development,” Victoria Atkins, a minister in the Home Office, told the BBC. “This is why we’re reviewing it.”

The implications of the debate are profound amid estimates that lost learning could cost children more than 100 billion pounds in lifetime earnings.

The impact is likely to be greatest on children from low-income and ethnic minority families.

Even before the pandemic, students from disadvantaged backgrounds were about 18 months behind their classmates by the end of secondary school. That gap will have widened over the past year, according to a report by the Education Policy Institute, which promotes equal access to education.

“In normal times, schools have a really important role to play in combating underlying inequalities in society,” said Luke Sibieta, one of the report’s authors. “And when we stop children being able to go to school normally, we kind of lose some of the benefit that schools play."

A world map showing the origins of members of staff at the Holy Family Catholic Primary School in Greenwich, London, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Holy Family, like schools across Britain, is racing to offset the disruption caused by COVID-19, which has hit kids from low-income and ethnic minority families hardest. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant