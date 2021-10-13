Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist's severe beating

“I'm praying that we all get justice,” a subdued Brown said as he stood with his attorneys and supporters, including Greene's mother.

The federal probe of Greene's 2019 death has grown to include an examination of whether police officials obstructed justice t o protect the troopers who beat Greene after a high-speed chase.

Video and police records show Bowman was struck 18 times with a flashlight in 24 seconds after local deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation near his Monroe home. Brown later said Bowman had struck a deputy and the blows were "pain compliance" intended to get Bowman into handcuffs.

Bowman, 46, denied hitting anyone and is not seen on the video being violent with officers.