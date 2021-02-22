Ex-Soviet republic Georgia's parliament appoints new premier

The opposition has refused to recognize the results of the vote as valid and demanded a rerun. Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets in protest for days after the election. Opposition parties are boycotting parliamentary sessions and demanding their mandates be invalidated.

In his address to parliament on Monday, Garibashvili ruled out the possibility of a rerun.

“We categorically reject any negotiations related to the early elections. This issue is closed. This issue is not considered. They (opposition) do not want early elections, fair elections, or democratic elections. They want a violent change of government, that is why they are out of the constitutional framework,” Garibashvili said.