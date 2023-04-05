Report: Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now,” she said. “That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

Deputy Scottish Labour leader Jackie Baillie said the arrest was “deeply concerning" and called on Sturgeon and her successor, Humza Yousaf, to "urgently state what they knew and when.”

Murrell's resignation came just before his wife left office and as three members of Scottish Parliament fought a bitter contest to replace her.

The SNP had publicly denied a newspaper report that its membership had plunged from more than 100,000 to just over 70,000 in the past year, before admitting it was true. Murrell accepted responsibility and quit, saying that “while there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome.”

Police cars were parked outside the couple's Glasgow home Wednesday and a blue tent had been erected by officers in front of the house.

Sturgeon had led Scotland since 2014, when Scots voted to remain part of the United Kingdom. While the referendum was billed as a once-in-a-generation decision on independence, Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party had pushed for a new vote, arguing that Britain’s departure from the European Union had changed the ground rules.

The Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October with the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

The U.K. government in London refuses to approve a vote, saying the question was settled in a 2014 referendum that saw Scottish voters reject independence by a margin of 55% to 45%.

