Ex Puerto Rico legislator sentenced in bribery scheme

1 hour ago
A judge has sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery as part of a kickback scheme

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery as part of a kickback scheme.

Nelson del Valle Colón, who was elected to Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives in 2004 and 2016, also was ordered to pay $190,000 in restitution.

He was accused of hiring two women to work in his office and demanding biweekly kickbacks from them ranging from about $500 to $1,300 for more than three years in exchange for their employment and salaries.

The two women have pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

