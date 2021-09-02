Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death

Greg McMichael had worked as an investigator in Johnson's office and left her a cellphone message following the shooting.

The indictment says Johnson showed “favor and affection” toward Greg McMichael in the investigation and interfered with police officers at the scene by “directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest.”

Johnson has insisted she did nothing wrong, saying she immediately recused herself from the case because Greg McMichael was a former employee. She recommended an outside prosecutor, Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill, who was appointed to the case and concluded no charges were warranted. Barnhill later stepped aside after Arbery's family noted he had a son working for Johnson as an assistant prosecutor.

Johnson lost reelection last year, and blamed the controversy over Arbery's death for her defeat. She did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.