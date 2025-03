Ex-President Martinelli gets Panama's permission to take asylum in Nicaragua

Martínez-Acha Vásquez said that by leaving the embassy and going to Nicaragua, Martinelli would be able to manage his legal defense under better conditions and receive medical treatment for unspecified issues.

“Given that justice’s timeline does not always coincide with health’s timeline, the Foreign Relations Ministry has decided to recognize the asylum granted to Mr. Martinelli Berrocal by the Nicaraguan government,” the foreign affairs minister said.

Martinelli has until midnight on March 31 to leave Panama.

Martinelli is a businessman and supermarket magnate who governed Panama from 2009 to 2014.

In 2023, he won his party’s nomination to seek the presidency again. However, he was convicted of money laundering and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and fined $19 million.

Once the Supreme Court denied his appeal, he was ineligible to run.

Ultimately Martinelli supported his running mate, current President José Raúl Mulino. At the time, Mulino said that Martinelli would remain on the ballot and return to Panama once he had won.

Mulino said a month ago that he was going to meet with Nicaragua’s new ambassador to Panama and that permission for Martinelli to travel to Nicaragua was among the issues they would discuss.

Nicaragua granted Martinelli political asylum in February 2024. Panama had refused to grant Nicaragua permission to move Martinelli to Nicaragua. So Martinelli stayed in the political mix using social media to advance his agenda during last year's presidential campaign.