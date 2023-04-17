Ex-politician known for feces protest killed in South Africa

He was best-known for being part of a group that dumped human feces inside the entrance to the Cape Town International Airport in 2013. The group said they were protesting city authorities' disregard for the living conditions in some of the city's nearby townships, where a lack of basic sanitation services meant people had to rely on portable toilets. Nkohla was also part of a group that dumped feces outside Cape Town's city legislature building.

He was given the name “Poo Thrower in Chief” by some South African media, but his extreme actions highlighted the deep frustrations held by millions living in poverty in a country renowned for its stark inequality.

On leaving politics last year, Nkohla said in a statement that he would still work to help disadvantaged communities.

“I will never give up on you, I will remain your son, you remain my people," he said.