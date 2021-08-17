Ex-Pirates pitcher sentenced for sexual conduct with minor

Felipe Vazquez, 30, was sentenced to two to four years. He has already served almost two years in jail and will be eligible for a parole hearing one month after arriving in prison, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Prosecutors said the former All-Star closer was in touch with the girl by text message from 2017 to 2019, the same years he played for Pittsburgh, and once met her outside a home in Scottdale, southeast of Pittsburgh, where, investigators say, he told them he tried to have sex with her.