Ex-Philadelphia official picked for key elections post

Schmidt, 51, is a Republican, fitting in with Shapiro's theme of fashioning a bipartisan administration in politically divided Pennsylvania.

Schmidt is currently president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, a good-government group in Philadelphia. Before he joined the group a year ago, Schmidt spent a decade as a Republican elected to the three-member board that oversees elections in Philadelphia.

Holding the post of secretary of state is subject to confirmation in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The $165,000-salary job involves overseeing how the state's 67 counties run their elections, giving them guidance and assistance on how to manage it — a task that has grown in complexity with the advent of the state's no-excuse mail-in voting law and conspiracy theorists inspired by Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The department also administers a long list of professional licensing commissions that report to the department.

In 2020, Schmidt became the face of Philadelphia's protracted vote count when Trump and his campaign repeatedly claimed that “bad things happen in Philadelphia” and spread lies to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the election in the heavily Democratic city.

With help from Philadelphia, Trump lost Pennsylvania to Democrat Joe Biden.

Few, if any, Republicans came to Schmidt's defense during a time when he has said he received Trump-inspired death threats against him and his family that he has called "domestic terrorism." No lawsuit, prosecutor or election worker has produced evidence of widespread fraud in Philadelphia's 2020 election.

In the wake of the election, Schmidt testified in front of a U.S. Senate committee and the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He has since become a prominent critic of what he has called the “vicious cycle” of conspiracy theorists and politicians who spread lies about elections.

The falsehoods prompt deceived constituents to demand that politicians do something — usually resulting in a push to restrict voting rights and violent threats to election workers, Schmidt has said.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter: http://twitter.com/timelywriter