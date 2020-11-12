Ex-Ohio State prof pleads guilty to sharing work with China

Song Guo Zheng, 58, of suburban Hilliard, and his research groups secured more than $4.3 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health for projects while receiving overlapping funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China, according to a criminal complaint unsealed this year.

Zheng worked in the division of rheumatology and immunology at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center. He pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to federal investigators. Zheng admitted he lied on applications in order to use the NIH grants to develop China’s expertise in the areas of rheumatology and immunology, the government said.