Ex-officer pleads guilty to assaulting man during unrest in Minneapolis after murder of George Floyd

Stallings suffered a fracture of his eye socket, plus cuts and bruises. He was later acquitted of an attempted murder charge.

Stetson admitted in court Wednesday that he went too far when he assaulted Stallings and that his use force was unreasonable and went beyond what officers legally can do.

“Rarely if ever do police officers plead guilty to using excessive force in the line of duty — and today, Stetson has admitted he did so under color of his official authority, in violation of the law,” Ellison said in a statement.

Stetson must remain law-abiding while he is on probation for two years or he could face the statutory maximum sentence of five years. He also agreed to 30 to 90 days of community service. The state's guidelines otherwise recommend a stayed sentence or probation. His sentencing is set for Aug. 9.

Stetson also pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of misconduct by a public officer. The felony charge will be removed from his record in two years if he complies with his terms of probation.

The city of Minneapolis agreed last year to pay Stallings $1.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging that Stetson and other officers violated his constitutional rights.