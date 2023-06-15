Correction: De Blasio-Security-Fine story

BreakingNews
‘The most heinous, monstrous crime’: Man accused of killing 3 young sons confessed
In a story published June 15, 2023, about an ethics board ordering former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to pay $475,000 for misusing his police security detail, The Associated Press erroneously reported an aspect of a $155,000 fine included in that penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published June 15, 2023, about an ethics board ordering former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to pay $475,000 for misusing his police security detail, The Associated Press erroneously reported an aspect of a $155,000 fine included in that penalty. The fine amounts to $5,000 for each of the 31 out-of-state trips that de Blasio made in the company of his police detail while running for president, not $25,000 for each of those trips.

