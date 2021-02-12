Ex-Nissan boss' accused smugglers seek Supreme Court's help

Taylor, a former Green Beret and private security specialist from Massachusetts, and his son are wanted by Japan so they can be tried on charges that they helped Ghosn, who formerly led Nissan Motor Co., flee the country last year with Ghosn tucked away in a box on a private jet.

The flight went first to Turkey, and then to Lebanon, where Ghosn has citizenship but which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was out on bail at the time and awaiting trial on allegations that he underreported his income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing.

The U.S. State Department agreed in October to hand the pair over to Japan, but a Boston federal court judge put the extradition on hold shortly after after their lawyers filed an emergency petition.

The judge rejected the petition last month, clearing the way for the extradition, before the lawyers appealed to the 1st Circuit.