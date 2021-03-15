Ex-Mali coup leader won't stand trial for 2012 killings

Sanogo and his co-defendants did not go on trial until late 2016 and then the case was swiftly adjourned. The trial was supposed to start up again in 2020 but no date was then set for it to resume and Sanogo was released from custody.

Witnesses have told Human Rights Watch that they last saw the soldiers — bound and blindfolded — being loaded onto a truck in the middle of the night. One witness later provided the group with a handwritten list of the victims’ names.

The political upheaval of Mali's 2012 coup and the ensuing power vacuum paved the way for Islamic extremists to further their grip in the country's north, a crisis that has spread to central Mali and has spilled over into neighboring Burkina Faso.

At the time of the coup, Sanogo was backed by the rank-and-file soldiers who marched on the presidential palace and toppled President Amadou Toumani Toure. Sanogo, though, was opposed by the elite paratroopers known as the Red Berets who made up the ousted president’s guard. When they attempted to lead a counter-coup the following month, human rights groups say Sanogo responded with force.

The counter-coup ultimately failed, though Sanogo later handed over power to a transitional civilian government and left after negotiating for a salary to be given to him as a former head of state.

Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.